The Hearty Canned Topping To Try On Your Next Baked Potato

Perhaps you've seen the meme that goes, "No matter what is going on in your life, there's some form of potato that can make it better." Nothing could be more true, especially when it comes to the humble baked potato, a staple side dish of every steak dinner or a star entrée on its own. Popular baked potato toppings are myriad, but there's one option you probably haven't considered: canned lentils. These luscious legumes are a convenient treat, packed with both delicious flavor and wholesome nutrients. Indeed, topping a potato is one of the best ways to use canned lentils.

The ease of popping open a can of lentils and draining the liquid can't be beat, and their generally mild and earthy flavor allows you to season and enhance your baked potato topping to suit a variety of different flavor profiles. Love garlic? So do lentils. Want things a little brighter? A squeeze of lemon suits these legumes beautifully. You can even bulk up baked sweet potatoes with a canned lentil topping just as well as a standard baked potato.