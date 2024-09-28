The Hearty Canned Topping To Try On Your Next Baked Potato
Perhaps you've seen the meme that goes, "No matter what is going on in your life, there's some form of potato that can make it better." Nothing could be more true, especially when it comes to the humble baked potato, a staple side dish of every steak dinner or a star entrée on its own. Popular baked potato toppings are myriad, but there's one option you probably haven't considered: canned lentils. These luscious legumes are a convenient treat, packed with both delicious flavor and wholesome nutrients. Indeed, topping a potato is one of the best ways to use canned lentils.
The ease of popping open a can of lentils and draining the liquid can't be beat, and their generally mild and earthy flavor allows you to season and enhance your baked potato topping to suit a variety of different flavor profiles. Love garlic? So do lentils. Want things a little brighter? A squeeze of lemon suits these legumes beautifully. You can even bulk up baked sweet potatoes with a canned lentil topping just as well as a standard baked potato.
Adding canned lentils to your baked potato
It's totally up to you whether you wish to simply pop your canned lentils straight on top of a warm baked potato or get a little creative. Given how easy the canned lentils make things, though, there's a good argument for some kitchen experimentation. You can keep things simple by simply chopping up some herbs and sprinkling them on top. Chives are always good, as is dill. Or you can get even more creative.
For a baked potato that has a chili-esque taste to it, lentils are a great idea. Simply simmer your canned lentils on the stovetop with some chili powder, cumin, garlic, and cayenne. You can also add sofrito (store-bought or freshly made) to the lentils for Latin flair. Add curry to your canned lentils for an Indian dal-inspired addition. If you want to lean into Mediterranean flavors with a bit of heat, try mixing your canned lentils with harissa, a spicy Moroccan staple. However you choose to include canned lentils in your next baked potato, it's sure to be a hearty and nutritious meal.