Bulk Up Your Baked Sweet Potatoes With A Canned Lentil Topping

When you think you've tried every possible topping for baked sweet potatoes, we have another one for you: ready-made canned lentils. Layering the protein-packed ingredient on top of your next batch of sweet potatoes will not only up the nutritional content of your dish, but will also provide the satisfying textural addition your favorite side has been missing.

Whether you choose to make twice-baked sweet potatoes with crumbles of crunchy bacon or are catering to vegan diners at your dinner party, adding a quick topping of canned lentils to the surface of your dish before popping it into the oven can help you upgrade your recipes with little effort.

Plus, with so many different kinds of lentils to choose from — think brown, green, red, puy, and black, to start — you won't be lacking culinary inspiration anytime soon. Top these lentil-crowned potatoes with your choice of smoked paprika or a quick dusting of cinnamon for a sweeter, earthier bite, and your dishes will be ready to serve, surprise, and delight your dinner guests.