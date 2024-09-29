13 Myths About Baking, Debunked By An Expert

I'm going to close with this myth, which may surprise you given how much emphasis I've put on accurate measurements. But I think the recent fad of approaching baking as science is overrated, and intimidates a lot of bakers into thinking that they can't improvise. I believe the opposite is true, and that improvising as needed is a fundamental part of baking. Think about all those grandmothers who bake with a handful of this and a pinch of that, and somehow magically produced the best stuff you've ever tasted.

Frankly, the deck is stacked against exactitude in baking. Eggs aren't uniform in size, flour quality varies from one bag to the next, your leavenings may be losing their oomph, different types of butter may have a higher or lower moisture content than what the recipe developer used, and so on. Learning to roll with those complications is how you know you've graduated from being a novice to being a competent baker.

As you become more experienced and proficient, you'll come to rely less on recipes and more on your senses to tell you when things are right or wrong. That in turn creates room for you to improvise, adapt to substitutions, or try using familiar preparations in unfamiliar ways. Even a less-than-perfect result is usually still edible or salvageable, and you'll learn a lot from trying and failing. So walk before you run, but by all means run! Fly! Spread your wings, and have fun with your baking!