Why You Should Check Your Nespresso Machine's Water Levels Before Brewing

There's no point crying over spilled milk, but a broken coffee machine is a whole other ballgame. Therefore, you should check your Nespresso's water levels before you start brewing. Aside from the fact that you'll get zero coffee in your cup, sufficient water levels are vital for temperature regulation. Accidentally pressing start on an empty tank can severely impact machines. There's a great danger of overheating, risking a fire, or internal damage like broken pump mechanisms. Models that rely on pressurized brewing may also suffer airlocks.

Running a brew on an empty tank is one of the top mistakes to avoid when using your Nespresso machine. However, running out of water mid-cycle can be a pain too. Be wary of older models that don't restart after reaching empty, even when you add more to the tank. You'll quickly burn through expensive pods, having to restart the whole process. It might be worth upgrading your Nespresso if you repeatedly struggle with managing water levels. Newer machines automatically prevent you from brewing on empty and allow pausing cycles for tank refills.