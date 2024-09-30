Use The Marble Method To Make The Ultimate Spiderweb Deviled Eggs

Who said marbled eggs are just for Easter? This spooky technique is not only easy to do but makes for a delicious appetizer. Largely inspired by Chinese tea eggs, you don't need to go through the whole process of marinating the eggs in tea and other spices — unless you're hoping to replicate the sweet and spicy umami flavors of a tea egg. To get a bold, spider-webby look, all you need is a little bit of dark food coloring.

First, hard boil the eggs for about 14 minutes, and then drop them into an ice bath once they're fully cooked. Next, add a few drops of food coloring to a bowl of water until it takes on a nice, dark shade. Once the eggs are cool enough to handle, use the back end of a spoon to crack the shell. Note: Do not peel the eggs, yet!

You can get an idea of how the spiderwebs will look on the egg, because the food coloring will seep into the cracked parts of the shell, creating those dark, webby lines. Once you're satisfied with your cracked-up shells, place the eggs in the bowl with the food coloring and let them steep in your fridge. After about two hours, your eggs will be ready to peel and use as the creepy, base for your favorite deviled egg recipe.