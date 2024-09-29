Put A Halloween Spin On Pigs In A Blanket With Hot Dog Mummies

Even though they're called "pigs in a blanket," hotdogs wrapped in dough look nothing of the sort. Mummies in a blanket are a whole different story — and are the perfect addition to your spooktacular Halloween spreads. The best part is that this mummified snack is extremely easy to cook up.

Pigs in a blanket traditionally feature a cocktail weiner wrapped in a crescent roll, and this recipe is no different. Before prepping your little mummies, you'll want to pre-heat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. When wrapping your little sausages, you'll want to cut the crescent rolls into thinner strips to replicate the torn-linen look of a "real" mummy and wrap it up in a crisscross manner.

Note: For those intimidated by detailed decorative work, try making mummies in a blanket with regularly sized hotdogs. When you roll up your cocktail wieners, be sure to leave a gap at one end for the eyes. Next, put the wrapped-up dogs on a baking tray with parchment paper and pop it in the oven for 12-14 minutes until the crescent casing has a beautiful golden brown color.

When it comes to the eyes, you can use candy eyes to save time or just cut little slivers of olives. For more detailed eyes, try using a straw to cut small circles out of a slice of white American cheese. Once your baked mummies are out of the oven use ketchup or honey to "glue" the cheese eyeballs to the cocktail wieners (this is why you left that crescent-roll gap) and add little irises with dabs of ketchup using a toothpick.