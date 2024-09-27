How To Transform Store-Bought Donut Holes Into A Show-Stopping Witch Hat

You certainly don't need to bake goodies from scratch in order to get crafty with cute culinary presentations. With store-bought donut holes, you can be on your way to putting together a whimsical presentation that falls right in line with autumnal themes. Using foam pieces that are often associated with flower displays or arts and crafts projects, you'll affix and arrange donut holes with toothpicks to resemble a witch's hat (or any other symbols that you might want in your home) to signify the Halloween season.

First cover a conical foam piece in plastic wrap to create a clean foundation for your sweet sculpture and set this on top of a similarly plastic-wrapped disc shape. Once your foam shapes are held steady on a base — you can set the pieces onto cookie trays, pie pans, or cake stands — insert toothpicks into the center of each donut hole and affix them to cover the foam shapes. Start at the bottom and work your way up to arrange the donut holes in a formation that mimics a hat, tapering off the design at the top end of the cone. Once the sweet doughy orbs are set, you can decorate your assembled creation with drizzles of frosting or intentionally-placed candy pieces. Your fun display will make for an inviting centerpiece for dinner parties and get-togethers, and friends and family can easily pluck off pieces to snack on and enjoy.