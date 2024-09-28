The Biggest Mistakes Everyone Makes With Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin bread is one of those recipes that I wish was more socially acceptable to eat all year round. The combination of sweet squash and warming spices in a simple quick bread recipe is predominately enjoyed during the fall months — and it's usually paired with a warm cup of tea or coffee and a plate of other autumnal treats.

This recipe is deceptively easy to make. It's why a lot of people who want to get their foot in the door with breads start with chemically leavened quick breads instead of traditional yeast-risen ones. But, there are still some mistakes that folks make with pumpkin bread that can lead to loaves that are too dry or too wet, or others that just can't compare to the slice of pumpkin bread that you'd order from Starbucks. As a home baker, I've come across many of these tricky bends during my countless run-ins with pumpkin bread, and I'm here to offer you some solutions for how to make and bake easy, tasty, and flawless pumpkin bread for autumn and beyond.