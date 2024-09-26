How To Spice Up Lackluster Frozen Soup

Whether you've meal-prepped carrot ginger soup to eat later this week or have found yourself thawing out a packet of frozen soup you stored from last week's batch of easy slow-cooker chicken tortilla soup, there's an easy way to punch up the taste of your reheated meal. Muted flavors can happen after food spends time in the freezer, as sneaky ice crystals can dilute the soup you worked carefully to create. Should you find that your soup is missing some of that zing you remember tasting upon sampling the original batch, toss in some extra ingredients — think seasonings, spices, and herbs — to give your soup a second wind.

A quick dash of salt or a splash of sauce is all you need to turn your meal into a more desirable affair. Fish sauce, hot sauce, or Worcestershire sauce can quickly pump up the taste of your soup, or consider adding a quick spoonful of vinegar or citrus to the recipe simmering on the stovetop. Lovers of spice can build layers of flavor with chili flakes, spoonfuls of chili crisp, and powdery finishes of smoked paprika.