How Big Red Soda Became Such A Beloved Southern Drink
To know a state, country, or region is to know its favorite soda. We love learning about different sodas from all over the world or from across the United States, because these bubbly drinks reveal history, local flavor preferences, and beloved community traditions. From Jarritos in Mexico to Buddy's Strawberry Soda in South Dakota, it seems people come together over their effervescent treats. One of the best-known examples is Big Red from Texas. As a Texan fixture, Big Red is a fizzy favorite and a badge of state pride. But how did it grow to be so beloved?
Big Red was born in Waco, Texas in 1937, but it wasn't actually called Big Red at the time. Creators Grover C. Thomsen and R.H. Roark originally named it Sun Tang Red Cream Soda. Sun Tang took off largely thanks to timing. Soda in general had just really burst onto the scene a few decades earlier, and the beginning of the 20th century saw proliferating companies and growing consumer interest. The Coca-Cola corporation was founded in 1892, and smaller regional companies followed suit. Soda fountains became popular spots to enjoy these new carbonated beverages, placing Sun Tang in a prime position to hit it off with its fellow Texans. Later on, the president of a San Antonio bottling plant that packaged Sun Tang overheard the soda referred to as "Big Red" while he was golfing. He thought it was such a good name and officially changed it in 1969.
Big Red's unexpected flavor
It's no surprise that Big Red took off considering it debuted when people were already excited about soda. It presented an option that Texans could indulge in and take pride in. And of course, most importantly, it's delicious — but that's where one surprise does come in. When you see Big Red for the first time, the bright hue likely brings to mind flavors like cherry, strawberry, or raspberry, but Big Red is actually a cream soda.
We've ranked cream soda brands from worst to best in the past, and Big Red actually fits right in with its vanilla-sweet, almost marshmallow-fluffy character balanced by crisp carbonation. Like other modern versions, Big Red is nothing like the original cream soda recipe with its milk and eggs — thank goodness — but it also stands out from its contemporaries in one way, which is the refreshing addition of orange and lemon oils. The citrus is a bright pop that works with the carbonation to balance Big Red's sweetness, though it still remains pretty sweet. The berry-like color comes from artificial dye.
Today, Big Red is widely available at stores in Texas and beyond. Although, sadly, you're more likely to find a plastic bottle than the classic glass one. It's also a popular option at barbecue restaurants, which makes perfect sense: Its creamy sweetness goes so well with sweet barbecue sauces and caramelized edges on meat, while its citrusy tartness cuts that sweetness, and its carbonation scrubs the palate.