How Big Red Soda Became Such A Beloved Southern Drink

It's no surprise that Big Red took off considering it debuted when people were already excited about soda. It presented an option that Texans could indulge in and take pride in. And of course, most importantly, it's delicious — but that's where one surprise does come in. When you see Big Red for the first time, the bright hue likely brings to mind flavors like cherry, strawberry, or raspberry, but Big Red is actually a cream soda.

We've ranked cream soda brands from worst to best in the past, and Big Red actually fits right in with its vanilla-sweet, almost marshmallow-fluffy character balanced by crisp carbonation. Like other modern versions, Big Red is nothing like the original cream soda recipe with its milk and eggs — thank goodness — but it also stands out from its contemporaries in one way, which is the refreshing addition of orange and lemon oils. The citrus is a bright pop that works with the carbonation to balance Big Red's sweetness, though it still remains pretty sweet. The berry-like color comes from artificial dye.

Today, Big Red is widely available at stores in Texas and beyond. Although, sadly, you're more likely to find a plastic bottle than the classic glass one. It's also a popular option at barbecue restaurants, which makes perfect sense: Its creamy sweetness goes so well with sweet barbecue sauces and caramelized edges on meat, while its citrusy tartness cuts that sweetness, and its carbonation scrubs the palate.