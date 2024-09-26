The Best Milk For Your Matcha Will Make Its Flavors Shine
Matcha has been at the heart of Japanese tea ceremonies for centuries. Even though modern matcha heads are not likely to conduct a whole tea ceremony to get their fix, there are some things you can do to ensure you have an A-plus ceremonial-grade cup of matcha every time. And that includes using the right milk.
We connected with Jee Choe, a coffee and tea sommelier, as well as the person behind Oh, How Civilized, to get her expert opinion on which milk pairs best with matcha. "Matcha is traditionally served alongside something sweet, like a wagashi, a bite-size Japanese confection, so I like to use oat milk to make matcha lattes since oat milk is sweeter than other milks," Choe said.
Fun fact: We also rated oat milk as the best milk to use when making vegan hot chocolate. It's a great additive for matcha because it's creamy, sweet, and smooth, and mixes seamlessly with powdered liquids. The reason oat milk is sweeter than other milks is because of the added enzymes that convert the complex sugars into simple sugars during the milling process. Many believe oat milk is the best of the vegan milks when it comes to replicating the creaminess of milk and that's why it's popular for frothy, hot drinks such as lattes, hot chocolates, and, yes, matchas.
If oat milk is not your preference or you have an allergy, whole milk is the next best choice. Or, if you're looking for a non-dairy option, try soy or almond milk.
What snacks to pair with your matcha and other milk choices
Few trendy drinks have been around for as long as matcha. Rooted in the Tang Dynasty of China, matcha tea seeds eventually made their way to Japan during the 12th century. Zen Buddhist monk Eisai, the man responsible for introducing matcha to Japan, wrote a book raving about the health benefits of the vegetal drink. According to Eisai, matcha not only helps you think clearly, but the verdant drink can also extend your life. All the more reason to infuse as much matcha into your life as possible.
While we don't even need the bamboo whisk to make matcha anymore, there are plenty of things you can do to authentically enjoy an oat milk matcha. Choe mentioned that matcha is often served along with something sweet, and we have a list of creative matcha-flavored dessert ideas ready for you, including muffins, pancakes, churros, brownies, and truffles. Whether you're a dipper or a cruncher, matcha gingerbread cookies pair nicely as well. The spice of the ginger mixed with the umami flavoring of the matcha and the sweetness from the oat milk makes for a perfectly balanced and delicious dessert.