The Best Milk For Your Matcha Will Make Its Flavors Shine

Matcha has been at the heart of Japanese tea ceremonies for centuries. Even though modern matcha heads are not likely to conduct a whole tea ceremony to get their fix, there are some things you can do to ensure you have an A-plus ceremonial-grade cup of matcha every time. And that includes using the right milk.

We connected with Jee Choe, a coffee and tea sommelier, as well as the person behind Oh, How Civilized, to get her expert opinion on which milk pairs best with matcha. "Matcha is traditionally served alongside something sweet, like a wagashi, a bite-size Japanese confection, so I like to use oat milk to make matcha lattes since oat milk is sweeter than other milks," Choe said.

Fun fact: We also rated oat milk as the best milk to use when making vegan hot chocolate. It's a great additive for matcha because it's creamy, sweet, and smooth, and mixes seamlessly with powdered liquids. The reason oat milk is sweeter than other milks is because of the added enzymes that convert the complex sugars into simple sugars during the milling process. Many believe oat milk is the best of the vegan milks when it comes to replicating the creaminess of milk and that's why it's popular for frothy, hot drinks such as lattes, hot chocolates, and, yes, matchas.

If oat milk is not your preference or you have an allergy, whole milk is the next best choice. Or, if you're looking for a non-dairy option, try soy or almond milk.