Almond Vs Oat: Which Vegan Milk Makes The Better Cup Of Hot Chocolate?

Hot chocolate is a beverage we flock to on cold, blustery winter nights or when we need a noncaffeinated pick-me-up during our mid-day activities. There are sweet traditions of drinking this tasty treat around the world, starting with the Mayans, who were some of the first societies to ground the sacred cocoa into a beverage that could be used for celebrations, ceremonies, and the same situations where we would also raise a mug of hot chocolate. But these early civilizations probably never considered the conundrum of what the best non-dairy milk was to use for hot chocolate. Unless, of course, you'd consider water suitable for hot chocolate — which we don't.

There is a plethora of different non-dairy beverages out there, from pea milk to hemp milk, that can be used as a base for hot cocoa. We sampled two of the most popular dairy-free milks, almond and oat, to decide which made a better cup of hot chocolate at home. As plant-based eaters (for the most part), this test piqued our interest. We're always in search of delicious beverages, and finding hot cocoa with a mouthfeel similar to that of whole milk was the dream.