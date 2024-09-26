When Boneless Lamb Chops Are The Better Choice Over Bone-In, According To A Chef

People feel strongly about their food, as they should, and the classic bone-in or boneless debate is a popular hill for people to stake their flag on. In reality, the choice between bone or no bone is more situational. We recently had a chance to talk about the topic with Wissam Baki, Executive Chef at AMAL.

The conversation quickly turned to lamb chops, where Baki had some sound advice on when boneless lamb chops are the better choice. "There are valid reasons for choosing boneless lamb chops over bone-in chops for certain dishes," Baki told Tasting Table. "Faster cooking, easier to eat, and can be useful for other cooking techniques such as stuffing and rolling the meat."

Pan searing is the best way to cook boneless lamb chops, but this cut of meat is just as versatile as it is delicious. As Baki points out, the faster cook time is convenient for a busy workday dinner when you don't want to be spending all of your free time over the stove. And while the bone is a striking visual on your plate, not everyone wants the hassle of cutting around it; especially not kids.