When Boneless Lamb Chops Are The Better Choice Over Bone-In, According To A Chef
People feel strongly about their food, as they should, and the classic bone-in or boneless debate is a popular hill for people to stake their flag on. In reality, the choice between bone or no bone is more situational. We recently had a chance to talk about the topic with Wissam Baki, Executive Chef at AMAL.
The conversation quickly turned to lamb chops, where Baki had some sound advice on when boneless lamb chops are the better choice. "There are valid reasons for choosing boneless lamb chops over bone-in chops for certain dishes," Baki told Tasting Table. "Faster cooking, easier to eat, and can be useful for other cooking techniques such as stuffing and rolling the meat."
Pan searing is the best way to cook boneless lamb chops, but this cut of meat is just as versatile as it is delicious. As Baki points out, the faster cook time is convenient for a busy workday dinner when you don't want to be spending all of your free time over the stove. And while the bone is a striking visual on your plate, not everyone wants the hassle of cutting around it; especially not kids.
Boneless lamb chops are easy to cook and easy to eat
There are a lot of great lamb recipes you can choose from, but lamb chops are a timeless classic. Lamb is an underrated protein choice in the States given how flavorful it can be. But even if people aren't reaching for it in the grocery aisle, we can't think of anyone who would turn it down. Its unique, slightly sweet flavor profile makes it a great ingredient to play with. We're particularly fond of some hazelnut-crusted lamb chops, but we aren't picky.
When it comes to deciding whether bone-in or boneless is the right choice, it really comes down to preference and circumstance. If you have a strong preference for one over the other, then it's a no-brainer: Use the type you prefer. Even still, there are times when choosing boneless lamb chops makes more sense. But as with most things in the kitchen, there's no one golden rule for deciding what to eat.