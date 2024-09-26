6 Unique Ways To Elevate Dishes With Pasta Sauce
A sauceless pasta is a dish of despair, and you certainly don't want your pasta to be sitting on your plate undressed and inedible, do you? Pasta and sauce go together like peanut butter and jelly or any other famous food companions. Did you know, though, that pasta sauce can be used on — wait for it — other food items that are not pasta? Revolutionary or not, it's a good idea nonetheless. With so many different types of pasta sauce, each of which boasts a rich variety of flavors, you can make your mealtime that much more luxurious by adding your favorite pasta sauces into the mix. Considering all of the amazing tastes at play, pasta sauce can make the difference between good food and great food.
Whether you're looking to sauce up a steak, dazzle with a drizzle on top of loaded french fries, enhance your favorite sandwich, or so much more, pasta sauce is a simple go-to that can be transformed into the perfect go-with. You can choose from a number of popular pasta sauce brands or get really creative in the kitchen with a myriad of recipes for scratch-made sauces. Any way you choose to use pasta sauce, it's a win.
Make Bolognese-filled dumplings
If you know how to make classic ragu alla Bolognese, then you're already halfway to the most amazing dumplings you've ever had. With so many different types of dumplings to choose from, there's room at the dining table for all bits of dough filled with meat, and you, too, can give Bolognese pasta sauce its dumpling due. If you're a fan of kreplach, Xiao long bao, or even empanadas, then you can easily translate your Bolognese sauce from its typical place on top of pasta to wrapped inside a doughy pocket that can be steamed, baked, or even fried.
This works particularly well with Bolognese sauce because it is rich, hearty, and thick, all features which make for an optimal dumpling filling. If you make your own at home, you can even select one or more different meats for your sauce to ensure a most flavorful dumpling. Start with our steamed beef dumpling recipe and simply swap in your favorite Bolognese sauce for the meat filling.
Arrabbiata sauce will give your pizza a spicy kick
Having already explored if there really is a difference between pizza sauce and marinara, the logical next step is to start integrating more robust sauces into your pizzas. With the flavor and texture of a marinara sauce being considerably thicker and richer, naturally, if you want to kick your pizza up a couple more notches, you'd want to try something with a little bit of spiciness. Enter: arrabbiata sauce. Albeit traditionally used for pasta, this spicy sauce gets its flavor from the addition of crushed red pepper flakes and would make an excellent base for your next homemade pizza.
Turn up the heat by taking the sauce from our spicy penne arrabbiata recipe and making the pizza pie of your fiery dreams. This will add a robust flavor to your favorite pizza recipe and also allow for even more fun topping pairings. Bring even more spicy goodness with a peppered salami or hot Italian peppers, or try tempering the heat with cloves of roasted garlic. Whatever you choose, the inclusion of arrabbiata sauce will make your pizza a hit.
Top your steak with pesto sauce
Among the best steak topping ideas is a bright green dash of fresh pesto sauce. This delightfully herb-rich pasta sauce can easily take a place atop your freshly cooked steak to complement the earthy flavors of the red meat and add a little extra flair to your food. For example, you can really get creative with a cilantro pesto recipe that makes for a wonderful drizzle over a sliced up New York strip steak or a filet mignon.
There are so many different methods for making pesto sauce including recipes using a variety of different herbs besides the standard basil option. With these homemade variations, you can truly customize the flavors to make the perfect pairing with any steak of your choice. If you're going the store-bought route for your pesto sauce, just be sure to review the ingredients to ensure that all of the flavors will play well together.
Dress up roasted vegetables with Cacio e Pepe
If you're looking for a fun way to sauce up your vegetables, a hearty helping of cacio e pepe spooned on top is a great idea. The name cacio e pepe refers to the two main ingredients of the traditional pasta topping, which are cheese and pepper. Now, this is a great addition to any of your favorite pasta dishes for certain, but on top of vegetables, the one-two punch of cheese and pepper is a true knockout!
Starting with our classic cacio e pepe recipe, consider adding your favorite roasted vegetables in place of pasta and cooking them in a skillet with cheese and pepper added to the mix. This works particularly well with cabbage leaves and a variety of root vegetables as the combination of creaminess and spice enhances just about anything it touches. Don't be shy when it comes to adding Cacio e Pepe to your veggies as the fabulous flavors only serve to make an already great dish that much better.
Dip your grilled cheese in vodka sauce
In the grand tradition of pairing grilled cheese with tomato soup, you can take this comfort food combination a step further and use a vodka sauce typically intended for pasta as your dipping sauce. The rich and creamy tomato sauce provides a quick and simple substitution for a long-simmered soup and includes just a little kick of spice that will be perfectly tempered by the dairy element in your grilled cheese sandwich.
This is particularly convenient if you have a favorite store-bought vodka sauce — in that case, you only need to make our ultimate grilled cheese recipe before you warm up your sauce and get to dipping. If you do choose to take the time to make a homemade sauce, start with a classic penne alla vodka recipe to pair with your grilled cheese for an extra satisfying meal. The luxurious ingredients of a vodka sauce are what will perfectly complement and enhance your grilled cheese and make it unforgettable. Make sure you slice your sandwich into strips for optimal dipping coverage.
Make loaded Alfredo french fries
A creamy Alfredo sauce makes a wonderful topping for such pastas as fettuccine, linguine, tagliatelle, and more. If you want to give this traditional pasta sauce a new life as a topping for your favorite snack, try making a batch of loaded Alfredo fries and taste the decadent and savory flavors. Saucing up your favorite fries with a store-bought or homemade easy alfredo sauce recipe is nearly a no-brainer when you consider the way that the taste and textures fit so well together.
Imagine the cheese factor in loaded fries and how a thick and creamy Alfredo sauce will amplify this exponentially while also adding a punch of garlic flavor. You can make your own air fryer french fries to start with and then drizzle — or drench — them with a deluge of Alfredo sauce. Sprinkle some bacon bits over all of that, and your loaded fries will be legendary and legend-dairy!