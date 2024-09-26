6 Unique Ways To Elevate Dishes With Pasta Sauce

A sauceless pasta is a dish of despair, and you certainly don't want your pasta to be sitting on your plate undressed and inedible, do you? Pasta and sauce go together like peanut butter and jelly or any other famous food companions. Did you know, though, that pasta sauce can be used on — wait for it — other food items that are not pasta? Revolutionary or not, it's a good idea nonetheless. With so many different types of pasta sauce, each of which boasts a rich variety of flavors, you can make your mealtime that much more luxurious by adding your favorite pasta sauces into the mix. Considering all of the amazing tastes at play, pasta sauce can make the difference between good food and great food.

Whether you're looking to sauce up a steak, dazzle with a drizzle on top of loaded french fries, enhance your favorite sandwich, or so much more, pasta sauce is a simple go-to that can be transformed into the perfect go-with. You can choose from a number of popular pasta sauce brands or get really creative in the kitchen with a myriad of recipes for scratch-made sauces. Any way you choose to use pasta sauce, it's a win.