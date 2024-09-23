There are some meals that we simply avoid cooking at home, knowing that they'll never match up to what a restaurant can achieve. A chicken sandwich, on the other hand, seems simple enough to master on your own. Yet oftentimes it never tastes quite as good as when a professional makes it. Thankfully, a dash of chicken bouillon is the key to restaurant-quality sandwiches.

The spice comes packed with flavor and it's what Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., swears by it for incredible sandwiches. "I love to add a little chicken bouillon to my seasoning mix or marinades," she told us in an exclusive interview. "It gives that touch of deep chicken flavor and a tiny bit of MSG which helps to boost the overall flavor profile."

Adding this type of seasoning to a chicken sandwich is one of the absolute best ways to use MSG. The powder heightens the flavor tremendously, taking it from a standard dish to something truly mouthwatering. Though poultry already has a naturally savory flavor, bouillon helps to bring it to the forefront with the dehydrated chicken stock and various spices it contains.