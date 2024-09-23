The Sweet Ingredient That Amps Up Fall Flavors In Pumpkin Soup

From kabocha squash to butternut, there are plenty of squash varieties out there — but pumpkin is the squash of the fall, no if, and, or buts about it. Given that pumpkin spice season overlaps soup season, pumpkin soup is an inevitable season staple. Still, even by combining these two seasonal powerhouses, there are ways to amp up the fall flavors even more. As it pertains to pumpkin soup, the sweet ingredient to do just that is none other than maple syrup, which should honestly be considered a fall food in its own right.

From scented candles to flavored coffee drinks, maple is an undisputed pumpkin contender during the fall season. The reason it works so well in your pumpkin soup, however, is because it brings out the best in other fall flavors. You can keep things simple by adding the syrup to the usual, classic pumpkin soup aromatics like garlic and onion, and pumpkin spice seasonings, including cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, or pair it with unexpected enhancements.

How much maple syrup you add to your soup is up to you, but know you can always add more and not less. Start by adding a tablespoon or two at a time, and if you do go overboard, mitigate it with a splash of vinegar.