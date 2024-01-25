Fix Soup That's Too Sweet Or Salty With A Splash Of Vinegar

When it comes to over seasoning, one of the easiest foods to mess up is soup, and one of the most frustrating too. While you probably have a good handle on how much salt or sugar most solid dishes need, soup has the double problem of being something that can reduce considerably as you simmer it, and usually having quite a few ingredients to boot. If your stock or another ingredient has too much salt in it already, or if you season your soup without accounting for evaporation, you'll end up with an inedible mess. And worst of all, it's something that is usually made in big batches, so you're looking at a lot of wasted ingredients and effort on your hands. Thankfully there's a one-size fits all solution in your pantry that will solve the problem of overly salty or sweet soup: vinegar.

It may seem too easy, but a few splashes of vinegar really can make your food taste less salty or sweet. The taste of vinegar is strong enough that it helps mask other overpowering flavors, and most soups benefit from a little acidity anyway. You can try just a dash or two at a time, taste your soup, and keep adjusting. You aren't actually reducing how salty or sweet your soup is, but you're balancing out the flavors and making those specific aspects less noticeable. Ultimately, that's what matters to your palate.