Why Pico De Gallo Is The Ultimate Salad Dressing

Pico de gallo is a Mexican dish traditionally enjoyed with a solid helping of salty, crispy tortilla chips or on top of tacos. We love to use it as a salad dressing and highly recommend giving it a try. Freshly made pico de gallo salsa has a lot of the core ingredients that make up a vinaigrette dressing; you have plenty of acid from the lime and tomatoes, cilantro hits the herby elements, white onion acts as the shallot, and they share salt in common. If you're missing the oil that typically makes up salad dressings, feel free to drizzle a little on top of your salad, it won't change the integrity of the pico de gallo.

Pico de gallo makes an excellent salad dressing for the same reason it makes for an excellent salsa: It's an infusion of fresh, intense flavors that elevate every single bite of salad. We recommend taking the extra time to make your pico de gallo from scratch. Not only is the recipe incredibly easy — it only takes about 15 minutes — but it has fewer preservatives than the store-bought stuff and you can really taste the difference.