The Chef-Approved Way To Transform Leftover Pasta Into A Delicious New Dish

Are you staring at a Tupperware full of leftover spaghetti, but not too excited about microwaving it for lunch? We get it. We're always looking for new creative ways to use up leftover pasta. Luckily for us, there's a chef-approved way to transform the remnants of last-night's dinner into a delicious new dish. Chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., the owner of Jasper's Restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, has an excellent trick for you — simply pan fry your leftover pasta in oil to turn it into pasta assassina, a spaghetti dish with a killer name.

Pasta assassina, or assassin's pasta, originates from Bari in Puglia, in the south of Italy. Mirabile Jr explains, "It's known for its unique cooking method, which involves frying the pasta in a pan rather than boiling it in water. The dish results in a crispy, caramelized exterior with intense tomato and garlic flavors." The chef continues, "This is also a Sunday night specialty in many homes in Italy."

And in essence, you can easily turn any tomato-saucy leftover pasta into pasta assassina. The chef agrees, "...add the pasta already cooked with tomato sauce to sauté pan and add some cream and red pepper along with some grated cheese and toss. Oh, so delicious!"