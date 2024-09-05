How To Turn Your Leftover Pasta Into Cheesy, Flavorful Fritters

There's something very attractive, and of course, delicious, about a hot, crispy fritter. And luckily, you don't have to wait until fair food season to get your hands on one. In fact, all you'll need to make a batch at home, adorned with your favorite type of cheese and seasoning, are a few simple ingredients like eggs, breadcrumbs, and an unlikely addition: leftover pasta.

Not only is this a convenient way to make an appetizer out of last night's dinner, but you can also use nearly any kind of cooked pasta that you have stocked up. The key is to use pasta that's already covered with sauce, as it will offer more flavor and help the noodles bind together with the eggs. Stir the chopped pasta with your eggs, breadcrumbs, and if you'd like, grated cheese. You may have to play with the ratio of panko breadcrumbs so that your patties stick together, but in general, expect to use about two eggs for every 3 cups of pasta.

It's best to shallow fry your leftover pasta fritters in a pan rather than to cook them in a deep-fryer. They are more fragile than traditional dough fritters because they are made out of pasta, after all. You'll also want to use al dente pasta straight from the fridge. It's drier than fresh pasta since the sauce has had a chance to soak into the noodles and is more likely to stick together after it's shaped into a fritter.