Why You Should Be Thrilled To See Paper Towels At A BBQ Restaurant
There's nothing quite like a barbecue restaurant. Smoky odors waft through the air, people smile and chat while waiting to order their favorite meats and sides, and the happy, relaxed vibe tells you that folks are enjoying delicious food and good company. Tasting Table food writer Sarah Bisacca, an Atlanta native who knows a thing or two about what makes a barbecue joint great, points out that if you notice a roll of paper towels on your restaurant table, you should take it as a sign of good things to come.
A typical barbecue spot has a down-home feel — no fancy stuff. Wooden tables, utensil holders borrowed from the garage or shed, and a deliberate avoidance of anything upscale, including napkins, allow everyone to feel comfortable and focus on the food, according to Bisacca. The tasty goodness of pulled pork, ribs, chicken, and brisket is what matters most at any great barbecue restaurant, after all.
Paper towels make your barbecue dining experience stress-free
As you choose your barbecued meats and accompanying side dishes, which are key to the BBQ experience, the last thing you want to worry about is whether you'll splash your favorite type of barbecue sauce on yourself or make an embarrassing, sticky mess. Here's where that roll of paper towels comes in. Not only can you protect your clothes and mop up spills, you don't have to wait for your server to bring you extra napkins to do so. There's a virtually unlimited supply of paper towels right at your fingertips, so you can wipe your fingers or tidy the table right away.
What's more, the absence of proper napkin etiquette adds to a barbecue joint's laid-back atmosphere. You're in a place where no one cares which fork you use or whether or not you like Earl Grey tea. Tearing off a hunk of paper towels is a casual gesture, something you would do in your kitchen at home, and that's exactly the point. At a great barbecue restaurant, you can feast on meat that's been smoked for hours, dress up your food with sweet and tangy sauces, and thoroughly enjoy regional barbecue styles from around the U.S., all while hanging out with family or friends — paper towels at hand, just in case.