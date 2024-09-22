Why You Should Be Thrilled To See Paper Towels At A BBQ Restaurant

As you choose your barbecued meats and accompanying side dishes, which are key to the BBQ experience, the last thing you want to worry about is whether you'll splash your favorite type of barbecue sauce on yourself or make an embarrassing, sticky mess. Here's where that roll of paper towels comes in. Not only can you protect your clothes and mop up spills, you don't have to wait for your server to bring you extra napkins to do so. There's a virtually unlimited supply of paper towels right at your fingertips, so you can wipe your fingers or tidy the table right away.

What's more, the absence of proper napkin etiquette adds to a barbecue joint's laid-back atmosphere. You're in a place where no one cares which fork you use or whether or not you like Earl Grey tea. Tearing off a hunk of paper towels is a casual gesture, something you would do in your kitchen at home, and that's exactly the point. At a great barbecue restaurant, you can feast on meat that's been smoked for hours, dress up your food with sweet and tangy sauces, and thoroughly enjoy regional barbecue styles from around the U.S., all while hanging out with family or friends — paper towels at hand, just in case.