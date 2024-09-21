Don't Let An Easy Mistake Ruin Your Batch Of Caramel Corn

When perusing the sweet condiment aisle at the grocery store, it would be easy to assume that all caramel sauces are created equal (aside from pricing). However, jarred options tend to not only be higher in quality when it comes to taste, but they're also the perfect varnish for popcorn because they are thicker. The ideal sauce is so viscous, wrestling the spoon from the jar requires a bit of forearm strength. Anything with a consistency that adequately coats the tongue would similarly enrobe all of those popped kernels. In our ranking of caramel sauce brands, the top five — all gloriously sticky like a delicious quicksand — came in glass containers, whereas the majority of the squeeze-on brands we tested were thin and liquidy while also lacking a buttery richness evident in the top performers.

Once you have the caramel, turn your attention to selecting the right popcorn for the job. Kernels that burst on the stovetop are preferable to those that swell up in the microwave thanks to their studier makeup and lack of residual chemical flavors. Once popped, douse them in caramel and bake the batch on a cookie sheet in an oven heated to 250 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour. After the popcorn has cooled, dig in or, if you're feeling particularly indulgent, dress up a few scoops of vanilla ice cream by using the kernels as a topping in a DIY sundae bar.