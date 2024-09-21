The Best Way To Reheat French Toast Is Also The Most Convenient

You spent the morning making some beautiful pieces of French toast to serve to your friends at brunch. Eggs have been whisked to perfection and combined with cream, vanilla, maple syrup, and nutmeg. Unfortunately, a few of your party guests have turned up late, and now you're scrambling to reheat your culinary works of art. Fear not: The toaster is your easy answer, as you can plop in those pre-made pieces of bread and set warm plates on the table with little worry or fuss. Instead of turning on the oven or firing up the grill, simply press the button on your toaster.

Should you find that the pieces of bread you've chosen to dunk into creamy, eggy custard are too thick for the slots in your toaster, make a few strategic cuts, or consider turning the bread into toasted soldiers to serve. With warm pieces of French toast ready to go, your attention can be refocused on building savory or sweet spreads for diners to dig into or pouring glasses of bubbles, regardless of when your laziest friends actually turn up to the party.