Ina Garten's Favorite Dessert To Order While Dining In Paris

With her laid-back, approachable take on savoring all the wonderful flavors and experiences in life, Ina Garten is one person we will always eagerly accept advice from. The TV host and cookbook author feels like your best friend who just so happens to have the best taste in food, the most brilliant ideas on how to make it stress-free, and always knows the best spots in every city for dream meals. Case in point: Garten shared her favorite restaurants in Paris, a wanderlust-inspiring list. So, when she dished on what specific dessert to order when eating at one of those City-of-Light restaurants, we knew our dessert-ordering habits were forever changed. Quick, add Paris to the top of your travel list (as if it wasn't there already) so you can order Garten's favorite, profiteroles.

The Barefoot Contessa posted to her Instagram page a close-up video of a profiterole on a restaurant table with chocolate sauce being drizzled over it, captioning the mouthwatering moment, "Only dessert to eat in Paris! FRFR #profiteroles." We can imagine only having eyes for profiteroles upon gazing at this beauty, its top and bottom layers of flaky, buttery choux pastry centered with sweet ice cream and cascading with fresh whipped cream, sprinkled with crunchy nuts, and topped with rich chocolate. Garten's followers were impressed. "Please tell in detail what this sublime dessert is," requested @lindaj3612, prompting Garten's description. "Yes, I love those! Scrumptious!" agreed @coastalthymeusa.