Give Your Garlic Bread A Kick With One Extra Ingredient

As Anthony Bourdain once said, "Garlic is divine." It can also bring life to food in various ways by adapting to different flavors, and that certainly applies to garlic bread.

You can serve garlic bread as an appetizer with a marinara dip or as a side dish ready to soak up the leftover juices of your meal, but it can also set the stage for a range of creative additions that take it to the next level. You can, for example, give it a rich, cheesy twist with a melty brie stuffing, or pair it with brown butter and sage to make it even more comforting. However, there may be one ingredient you're overlooking when it comes to amping up your garlic bread's flavor: Hot sauce.

The zingy condiment (which some would argue belongs on every food out there) is the perfect complement to garlic's own bold bite, while at the same time contrasting its pungent earthiness with some fresh, spicy zestiness. When mixed with melted butter and slathered onto a slice of bread, garlic and hot sauce go together just like peanut butter and jelly.