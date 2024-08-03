Stuff Garlic Bread With Brie For The Ultimate Cheesy Twist

The comforting, flavorful crunch of a crusty slice of homemade garlic bread needs little improvement, but add the contrast of creamy, gooey cheese baked into the bread itself and you've taken a humble loaf into an entirely new culinary arena. Brie is the kind of cheese that lends itself to a variety of creative uses in the kitchen, and shoving pieces of the soft, buttery cheese inside of garlic bread is one such way that brie can be confidently served and enjoyed at parties. After trying this recipe, however, you may start craving this dish as a comforting afternoon snack.

For the most delicious, drool-inducing bites, double up on flavor and include different types of garlic when preparing your garlic bread. You'll gently cut slits into the garlic bread to stuff with pieces of brie and bake until golden brown. Once you have the basic process mastered, you can customize cheesy garlic loaves with fresh garden herbs or swipes of chili crisp, spoonfuls of red pepper jelly, or sprinkles of red pepper flakes for an extra kick. Should you decide to bring even more cheese to your garlic bread recipe with sprinkles of Parmesan or shredded mozzarella, we would be in full support.