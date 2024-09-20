The Key Difference Between The Stanley Quencher And IceFlow Tumblers
The internet seemingly cannot get enough of Stanley. This brand, which started out as a camping products brand in 1913, had a fascinating comeback story after it released its Quencher tumbler, which sparked interest among female-identifying shoppers online in 2019. Since then, crowds have flocked to seemingly every location where these water bottles are sold, including at Target stores and even Starbucks.
But there are other kinds of Stanley drinkware worth noting, including its IceFlow tumbler. We did some digging to learn exactly what makes the ever-popular Quencher different from the IceFlow tumbler, as well as which one you should consider purchasing based on its unique features. While the two products might have similar functionalities, like keeping your water and other liquids cold, some major design differences may make one water bottle better suited for your everyday sipping and outdoor activities than another.
What is the Stanley Quencher?
The Quencher has been called the "it girl" Stanley tumbler since its inception — and for good reason. This monstrosity of a water bottle, which comes in five different size options ranging from 14 ounces to 64 ounces, is designed with convenient carrying in mind. The 30-, 40-, and 64-ounce tumblers have a large handle that runs down the length of the body so you can hold it in your hand easily as you walk or move. Meanwhile, the 14- and 20-ounce bottles are shaped like drinking cups, sans handles. Save for the 64-ounce variant, the Quencher is cup holder-compatible.
This tumbler is made with double-walled, vacuum-sealed insulation and is comprised of mostly recycled steel. Each bottle comes with a reusable straw, which sits directly on the top of the bottle and can be removed for easy cleaning. It also includes a FlowState three-position lid, which can be rotated closed, opened for sipping directly from the bottle or set to fit the reusable straw inside of it.
The color options vary based on the size you purchase. But the popular 40-ounce tumbler comes in over 30 different color options, so you're bound to find a bottle that suits your fancy.
What is the IceFlow Tumbler?
The Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler is noticeably different in shape than the daintier Quencher. It comes in five different sizes, from 20 ounces to 96 ounces, and the shape, features, and color options vary a lot between these sizes. The 20-ounce and 30-ounce IceFlow tumblers are the most similar in shape. These smaller sizes have cup-holder-compatible bases and a slimmer design that makes them easy to pick up and carry. The jugs, which come in the three larger sizes, are not car-compatible because they are noticeably rounder. The 20-ounce and 30-ounce IceFlow tumblers also have the most color options out of all the IceFlow tumblers; they come in 18 and 23 colors, respectively.
The IceFlow lids have a flip-up straw and a handle that is attached to the lid, rather than the body of the tumbler itself. This lid style is comparatively leakproof, so you can easily close it and leave it horizontal in your bag without as much of a risk of it leaking out.
The lid and handle placement is different
The biggest visual difference between the Quencher tumblers and the IceFlows is the location of the handle and the style of the lid. The Quencher features a separate straw and rotating lid, while the IceFlow has a flip top with an attached straw. And while the IceFlow is designed for over-head carrying, the Quencher is designed to be carried by the large, yet still comfortable handle, on the side.
Selecting between these two options is really a matter of preference. Since the IceFlow's lid can be secured and snapped down, it's more leakproof than the Quencher. This means that the IceFlow may be a better fit if you like closing and leaving your bottle in the bottom of a bag. But if you prefer to carry your water bottle in your hand rather than clanging down by your side, the Quencher may be ideal for you.
The IceFlow will keep your liquids colder for longer
Although one would think that the lid placement and locking mechanism of the IceFlow tumbler would make it more resistant to temperature changes, the brand ranks the IceFlow as having better temperature control than the Quencher. Its 30-ounce IceFlow tumbler can hold ice for two days and keep liquids cold for about 12 hours, while the 20-ounce version of the bottle will stay cold for 7 hours and hold ice for about 35. In comparison, the 30-ounce Quencher will stay cold for nine hours and hold ice for 40 hours, while the handle-less 20-ounce will hold ice for 30 hours and stay cold for about eight.
If you're shopping for a bottle that can keep your liquids cold, the IceFlow tumbler is likely going to be your best bet. In fact, the 96-ounce IceFlow jugs can hold ice for 6 days and stay cold for 32 hours. But, while these jugs are great for long-haul camping or outdoor activities, you may not want to lug them back and forth to the gym daily. Plus, what's the point of buying one of these large jugs if you can't fit it in your cup holder?