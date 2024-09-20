The Key Difference Between The Stanley Quencher And IceFlow Tumblers

The Quencher has been called the "it girl" Stanley tumbler since its inception — and for good reason. This monstrosity of a water bottle, which comes in five different size options ranging from 14 ounces to 64 ounces, is designed with convenient carrying in mind. The 30-, 40-, and 64-ounce tumblers have a large handle that runs down the length of the body so you can hold it in your hand easily as you walk or move. Meanwhile, the 14- and 20-ounce bottles are shaped like drinking cups, sans handles. Save for the 64-ounce variant, the Quencher is cup holder-compatible.

This tumbler is made with double-walled, vacuum-sealed insulation and is comprised of mostly recycled steel. Each bottle comes with a reusable straw, which sits directly on the top of the bottle and can be removed for easy cleaning. It also includes a FlowState three-position lid, which can be rotated closed, opened for sipping directly from the bottle or set to fit the reusable straw inside of it.

The color options vary based on the size you purchase. But the popular 40-ounce tumbler comes in over 30 different color options, so you're bound to find a bottle that suits your fancy.