Smoked Queso Is The Unsung Hero Of Your Next Barbecue

You can serve basically any type of food at a barbecue or cookout, but some of the mainstays tend to be a variation of chips and dip, fruit salads, and those creamy potato and macaroni salads. So when someone says queso dip, your mind likely goes to your local Mexican-American eatery — not your next cookout. Despite those culinary traditions, we're here to tell you that smoked queso dip should make its way to the spread at your next barbecue with the rest of the meal.

Unlike other variations, smoked queso dip is a little different, which is why it should pair well with your grilled meats and creamy side dishes. For starters, there are a few things that can make queso dip smoky. Some cook the dip on the grill or in a smoker so the queso obtains a smoky flavor, an ideal technique if the grill is already fired up for the barbecue. You can also skip the grill or smoker and use ingredients to get that flavor profile, like in our smoky white queso dip by Tasting Table recipe developer Alexander Roberts. The recipe uses smoked paprika and a dash of mezcal to give the cheese a smoky essence right on your stovetop.