Smoked Queso Is The Unsung Hero Of Your Next Barbecue
You can serve basically any type of food at a barbecue or cookout, but some of the mainstays tend to be a variation of chips and dip, fruit salads, and those creamy potato and macaroni salads. So when someone says queso dip, your mind likely goes to your local Mexican-American eatery — not your next cookout. Despite those culinary traditions, we're here to tell you that smoked queso dip should make its way to the spread at your next barbecue with the rest of the meal.
Unlike other variations, smoked queso dip is a little different, which is why it should pair well with your grilled meats and creamy side dishes. For starters, there are a few things that can make queso dip smoky. Some cook the dip on the grill or in a smoker so the queso obtains a smoky flavor, an ideal technique if the grill is already fired up for the barbecue. You can also skip the grill or smoker and use ingredients to get that flavor profile, like in our smoky white queso dip by Tasting Table recipe developer Alexander Roberts. The recipe uses smoked paprika and a dash of mezcal to give the cheese a smoky essence right on your stovetop.
How to make and serve smoky queso dip
If you want to make smoky queso dip on your grill or smoker, mix the ingredients in a large aluminum pan. Then you'll cook it for about an hour — stirring occasionally –around medium-low heat, or until the cheese is melted and has a smoky taste. And if you use our recipe, use a pan on the stovetop over medium heat and the smoky queso dip will be ready in about 10 minutes.
There are many ingredients to elevate your smoky queso dip including veggies and meats, so why not go for another upgrade? Add diced tomatoes or a can of Rotel for some acidity and sweetness or throw in diced jalapeños or Serrano peppers to increase the spice levels. Crumbled chorizo or breakfast sausage and ground beef or turkey add a meaty touch to make it more fulfilling (just cook it first).
To serve, make homemade tortilla chips, prepare vegetable sticks like celery or bell peppers, or grab a bag of corn chips (like Fritos) as the dipping vessel. Depending on what else is on the barbecue menu, it might work to go on top of a burger, hot dog, or tacos for a cheesy, smoky flavor in every bite.