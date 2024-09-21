Make Corn On The Cob Taste Irresistible With A Bourbon-Infused Twist

The sweet, juicy flavor of corn on the cob perfectly encapsulates a summer day spent barbecuing or picnicking. While the dish is incredible when it's hot outside, there are plenty of ways to season corn on the cob to make it suitable for a chilly autumn day. For delectable corn with a cozy taste, spice it up with bourbon butter.

No corn on the cob is complete without a pat of butter. The fat gives it extra flavor while helping to produce that delicious charred finish when grilling. However, you can always take things up a notch and give the butter a boozy flair. Bourbon butter is the key to enriching both savory and sweet dishes, and corn on the cob is excellent at representing both. The heady taste of bourbon complements the charred kernels while the spicy tasting notes elevate the sweet corn. When cooking with bourbon, go with a mid-range bottle that won't empty your wallet but will still get you your money's worth. Filled with rich flavors like oak, caramel, and vanilla, the deep taste will be fully present in your bourbon butter.

To make the bourbon butter, mash a stick of room-temperature butter in a bowl and slowly incorporate the bourbon in, mixing it until the butter is fluffy and the two ingredients are properly combined. You can also place the butter in an electric mixer and pour in the bourbon, along with salt and pepper.