Review: Magnolia Bakery's DoorDash-Exclusive Banana Pudding Is A Chocolate Peanut Butter Lover's Dream

New York is bursting with legendary eateries, making the city the ultimate foodie destination. One of the wonders of the contemporary food scene is that many of NYC's iconic eats are now accessible to those outside the city via nationwide delivery. This is especially welcome news for dessert lovers, as Magnolia Bakery, the world-famous sweets shop, has released Banana Pudding with Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chunks & Cookie Pieces, a brand-new, limited-edition flavor of the bakery's renowned banana pudding.

Magnolia Bakery began delighting New Yorkers in 1996, when the bakery opened its first storefront in a picturesque corner of the West Village. While some think of the bakery's signature cupcakes as its claim to fame, Magnolia's banana pudding has become the bakery's most famous and sought-after dessert.

In 2017, due to a massive surge in demand, Magnolia Bakery made its banana pudding accessible via nationwide shipping — bringing the classic dessert into homes across the country. That same year, Magnolia began releasing seasonal flavors of banana pudding — paying homage to the bakery's beloved red velvet cupcake and later honoring the changing seasons with a decadent nod to pumpkin spice. Now, for the first time ever, Magnolia Bakery is partnering with food delivery service DoorDash to release an exclusive, delivery-only banana pudding flavor. Let's see what the collaboration has in store.