15 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking With Milk

If there's one ingredient in the kitchen that will have you kicking yourself for not paying attention in chemistry class, it's milk. While chemistry jargon like proteins and pH might not be in your everyday vocabulary, they are often the culprits for why your milk-based recipe didn't turn out quite right. Luckily, you don't need an equation to fix your problem. You just might need to change your technique.

If you want to understand why certain problems are happening while cooking with milk, it might help to know that milk is made up of water, protein, fat, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals — properties that can change when heat and acid are added. While sometimes there are ways to mask the effects of a milk-cooking mistake, a lot of times, the damage is irreversible.

Sometimes, the biggest mistake in the kitchen is not using an ingredient to its full potential. In this case, milk has many surprising uses in cooking, such as marinating and braising. A lot of factors come into play when cooking with milk. Cooking experts Fanila Nawaby, chef and owner of Mimi's Kabob, and Ken Tobby, CEO at Organic Solace, shared some of the mistakes they most often see in the kitchen. Here is a list of their insights, along with other cooking mistakes commonly made when cooking with milk.