Water Vs. Milk: Which Is The Better Way To Make Tomato Soup?

There's nothing quite like a comforting bowl of hot tomato soup to ward off the chill on a cold day. Whether you serve it with crackers or grilled cheese or just dive into a hearty bowl all on its own, this flavorful soup is one of the ultimate nostalgic comfort foods. There are a plethora of hacks to get the most out of your homemade tomato soup, like adding orange juice to balance out the flavors or topping it with croutons or roasted nuts for extra texture. But tomato soup can be made delicious with simple methods and just a few common ingredients, like garden-fresh herbs and ripe tomatoes bursting with juicy tartness.

Soup, being one of the more versatile dishes out there, can be made nearly any way you like. Just combine your favorite ingredients with broth, and you'll have a filling meal to warm you up on the chilliest winter day. But broth can be polarizing — some like a thin, water-based broth with only a little bouillon added, while others prefer a thicker, creamier soup made with milk or cream and loaded with savory flavors. Depending on your preference and the ingredients in your soup, both methods have the potential to make a delicious meal. To finally put the age-old debate about this timeless dish to rest, we've decided to try making soups with water, milk, and a combination of the two to see which one comes out on top.