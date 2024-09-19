Is There A Difference Between A Piccolo And Cortado?

A lot of coffee drinks, including latte macchiatos and macchiato espressos, are served in specific vessels — and so are piccolos and cortados. One of the major differences between them, in turn, is that the two are served in different sized cups. While it can depend on where you get one, a piccolo is most often served in a small glass, ranging between 85 to 110 milliliters, or 3 to 4 ounces, while a cortado is typically served in a glass between 110 and 120 milliliters, or 4 ounces. As you might expect, the piccolo offers a smaller serving size than your typical cortado. That much can be confirmed just by looking at them side by side.

Now, if you're someone who prefers to get more quantity for your money, then that'd make a cortado your go-to. But there is something to be said about what's inside of those glasses, too. While neither one is better than the other, one could be more your cup of tea (or, in this case, coffee). When it comes to the cortado and piccolo, it's not just about the size of the cup, it's about what's in it. Both drinks are made with different ratios of milk to espresso, with the piccolo containing ⅔ milk compared to the cortado's ½. But they're also made with different types of espresso shots.