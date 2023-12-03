What Makes The Piccolo Latte Different From Other Coffee Drinks

While Australia has blessed us with the ever-popular flat white, that's not the only coffee creation to come from down under. If you've never heard of the Piccolo latte, you may think it originated in Italy at first glance — the word "piccolo" does mean "small" in Italian, after all. But this concoction has roots in Melbourne and Sydney and only gained popularity in the last decade or so.

So what makes the Piccolo latte different from other types of coffee, and specifically from a typical latte in the U.S.? Piccolos are mostly made with ristretto shots, which originated in Italy. These types use less hot water than the espresso shots we're used to in the U.S., so they're even more concentrated and boast a deeper flavor. Piccolo lattes also contain about one-third as much milk as regular versions (around 70 ml vs. 230 ml) and are served in smaller glasses, so you kind of have to like the flavor of coffee to enjoy one — although according to some, these drinks are more balanced than the excessively milky U.S. lattes. But when you combine a more concentrated espresso shot with less dilution, you get a much stronger drink overall in a Piccolo.