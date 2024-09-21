For a vibrant and spiced dish that is quick to assemble, why not try this aromatic lemongrass pork satay recipe? From the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, this pork dish is bursting with flavor and can be enjoyed either as a starter or as the centerpiece of a main meal. With only 15 minutes of preparation, you can make this recipe and then leave ot to marinate for up to 12 hours, meaning that you can easily throw it together ahead of time for a simple dinner option or a great dish to serve at a party.

The use of pork in this satay recipe results in wonderfully succulent and meaty skewers, offering a more juicy counterpart to chicken that is often used in this dish. With a richly spiced and aromatic marinade that includes lemongrass, ginger, chile, lime, and cumin, the resulting pork is deeply flavorful. The accompanying peanut sauce comes together in just a minute or two and serves as a deliciously creamy and nutty accompaniment to the pork; it is truly mouthwatering. Read on to find out how to cook up and serve this aromatic lemongrass pork satay recipe.