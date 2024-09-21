Aromatic Lemongrass Pork Satay Recipe
For a vibrant and spiced dish that is quick to assemble, why not try this aromatic lemongrass pork satay recipe? From the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, this pork dish is bursting with flavor and can be enjoyed either as a starter or as the centerpiece of a main meal. With only 15 minutes of preparation, you can make this recipe and then leave ot to marinate for up to 12 hours, meaning that you can easily throw it together ahead of time for a simple dinner option or a great dish to serve at a party.
The use of pork in this satay recipe results in wonderfully succulent and meaty skewers, offering a more juicy counterpart to chicken that is often used in this dish. With a richly spiced and aromatic marinade that includes lemongrass, ginger, chile, lime, and cumin, the resulting pork is deeply flavorful. The accompanying peanut sauce comes together in just a minute or two and serves as a deliciously creamy and nutty accompaniment to the pork; it is truly mouthwatering. Read on to find out how to cook up and serve this aromatic lemongrass pork satay recipe.
Gather the ingredients for this aromatic lemongrass pork satay recipe
To begin this aromatic lemongrass pork satay recipe, you will first need to gather the ingredients. For the marinated pork, you will want fresh ginger, lemongrass paste, garlic, chile, ground cumin, ground coriander, ground turmeric, black pepper, brown sugar, full-fat coconut milk, soy sauce, a lime, and pork steak. For the peanut dipping sauce to accompany the pork, you will need creamy peanut butter, full-fat coconut milk, soy sauce, brown sugar, lime juice, fish sauce, and chile flakes. You may additionally want fresh cilantro, for serving.
Step 1: Prepare the marinade
To prepare the pork marinade, add the ginger, lemongrass paste, garlic cloves, red chile, cumin, coriander, turmeric, black pepper, brown sugar, coconut milk, soy sauce, and lime juice and zest to a food processor.
Step 2: Blend
Blend for 15 to 20 seconds to form the marinade.
Step 3: Coat the pork
Add the sliced pork to a large bowl, add the marinade, and toss everything together to thoroughly coat the meat.
Step 4: Marinate
Cover the bowl and set it in the fridge for at least 30 minutes and up to 12 hours.
Step 5: Begin the peanut sauce
To make the peanut dipping sauce, combine the peanut butter, coconut milk, soy sauce, brown sugar, lime juice, fish sauce, and chile flakes in a food processor.
Step 6: Blend
Blend for 20 to 30 seconds to form the sauce. Set to one side.
Step 7: Preheat the broiler
Preheat the broiler to medium-high.
Step 8: Skewer the pork
Skewer the marinated pork onto skewers.
Step 9: Place the skewers on an oven tray
Place the skewers onto a large oven tray with a grate.
Step 10: Broil
Place the skewers under the heat for 5 minutes.
Step 11: Turn the skewers and broil again
Remove the tray and turn the skewers. Place the skewers back under the heat for a further 5 minutes, until cooked through.
Step 12: Serve
Garnish with fresh cilantro, if desired, and serve immediately with the peanut sauce.
- For the pork
- 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
- 1 tablespoon lemongrass paste
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 red chile, sliced
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- ½ teaspoon ground turmeric
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons full-fat coconut milk
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 lime, zested and juiced
- 1 pound pork steak, sliced
- For the peanut dipping sauce
- ½ cup creamy peanut butter
- ⅓ cup full-fat coconut milk
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
- 1 pinch chile flakes
- Fresh cilantro, to serve
What other dishes can you serve with pork satay?
Pork satay can either be enjoyed as a delicious starter or as part of a main meal, so however you serve this recipe, you will want to serve it alongside other dishes to make a filling meal. If you are enjoying this recipe as a starter, your options are almost endless. To stick with the cuisine, we recommend following this pork satay with other southeast Asian dishes. Pad Thai is a much-loved, flavorful dish that would pair well with the satay skewers. A panang curry would similarly work wonderfully with its fresh ingredients and the inclusion of peanuts in the curry blend.
To serve this pork satay recipe as part of a larger meal, we recommend enjoying it as part of a satay bowl. Using a base of rice and lots of fresh and crunchy ingredients, such as radishes, red cabbage, and edamame beans, you'll have a wonderfully filling and healthy dinner option in no time. Coconut rice or glass noodles also make lovely accompaniments to the pork satay, and this pair can be served with cold salads, such as a papaya salad, or some lightly stir fried vegetables for a warm side option.
What can you do with leftover pork satay?
If you have any leftover pork satay, it can easily be kept and enjoyed the next day. Simply cover it well or place the leftovers into an airtight container, and then store them in the fridge for up to three days. To enjoy it at its best, you will want to reheat the pork satay, and for absolute best results, you'll want to go a step further than simply popping it in the microwave on a high heat, as this will result in dry, chewy meat. To keep the pork super tender and juicy, add a little water to the bowl and cover the pork pieces with a piece of wet paper towel. Then, reheat the meat on a medium setting in the microwave, checking at regular intervals so that you don't overcook it.
Once perfectly warmed through, you can enjoy this pork satay as a simple snack with any remaining satay sauce. Alternatively, it makes a delicious pork satay sandwich or wrap, or it can be served on top of a crisp salad for a filling and nutritious lunch option.