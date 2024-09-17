The Ingredient Swap That Makes Gooey S'mores Way Easier To Eat

S'mores are the quintessential treat of both the fall and the summer. There's something so nostalgic and whimsical about toasting a marshmallow until it reaches the perfect stage of golden-browness before sandwiching it between a molten chocolate square and two graham crackers. What's not very nostalgic and fun about it, though, is the feeling of sticky marshmallow coating your fingers, clothes, and hair.

The mess-free way to make tasty campfire treats is to make s'mores cones instead. Instead of opting for the graham crackers, which allow you to push out the marshmallow and the chocolate all over your clothes and hands, grab a box of waffle ice cream cones instead. You can easily sandwich all of your tasty fillings inside of the cone, wrap the entire thing in tin foil, and place it near (not on) the flames so that the ingredients can melt inside of it. Once everything is melted down, you'll be rewarded with a light, gooey cone that you can hold with the tin foil to prevent anything from getting on your hands.