If it sounds like too much work to braise your beef before making homemade ravioli, not only will the results be worth it — but you may have leftovers of the former to munch on too. And when you incorporate Chianti, as Mirable Jr. suggests, you'll get a deeper savory flavor and subtle notes that can include cherry, herbs, and balsamic vinegar. Beef chuck is a popular choice for braised beef with carrots, onions, and wine. But you can also use short ribs, as long as you peel the meat off the bone when it's done cooking and chop it up.

From there, you'll need to make sure the rest of your meat is fully cooked before shaping your ravioli. You can cook your ground pork and veal over the stove together, breaking them up as you normally would, with flavorings like garlic, a bay leaf, and red pepper flakes. Then when you make your filling, use equal amounts of all three meats and pulverize everything in the food processor so it becomes nice and malleable. This is also where you can add other ingredients like breadcrumbs, Parmigiano Reggiano, ricotta, an egg, or a dash of nutmeg. Once everything is combined, you have a delectable filling and can start whipping up your ravioli — just make sure you grab an ice cube tray to help you make uniform pieces.