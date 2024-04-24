For Uniform Homemade Ravioli, Grab An Ice Cube Tray

If you're a fan of shortcut ravioli recipes you can make easily at home, we have another hack for you to add to your arsenal of culinary efficiency. Whether you've decided to put together ravioli with butternut squash or crab, enlist your ice cube tray to help make your kitchen project simpler. The compartments that you typically use to freeze liquids will serve instead to hold the pasta fillings of your choice, and your perfectly sized pieces will be satisfying to plate and serve.

Drape the pasta dough on top of a cleaned ice cube tray coated with a nonstick cooking spray. You'll need to press the dough lightly into each compartment so that you can fill the pieces with the ravioli fillings of your choice. Once you've filled the tray and spread your ravioli fillings evenly across the tray, you'll top the filled pieces with a second sheet of pasta dough.