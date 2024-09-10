Recall Expanded For Arsenic Found In Apple Juice Sold At Aldi And Other Retailers

A total of 133,500 cases of Apple Juice are being recalled due to arsenic levels. While the Food and Drug Administration recall class level has not yet been released, it is best to avoid these brands of apple juice: Great Value, Market Basket, Nice!, Weis, Urban Meadow, Nature's Nectar, Wellsley Farms, Solevita, and Clover Valley. The FDA recall announcement has more information on the specific categories within those brands that you should look out for.

This is listed as a firm-initiated recall, meaning Refresco (the bottler responsible for these apple juice brands) voluntarily requested the recall. According to a statement from Refresco, "On August 23, 2024, out of an abundance of caution, we voluntarily initiated a recall of some select lots of 100% apple juice products produced using supplier provided concentrate when we became aware that previously manufactured product contained inorganic arsenic slightly above the FDA's 10 ppb (parts per billion) action level as set by the FDA in June 2023 in the FDA Final Guidance to Industry on Action Level for Inorganic Arsenic in Apple Juice."