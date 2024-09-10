Recall Expanded For Arsenic Found In Apple Juice Sold At Aldi And Other Retailers
A total of 133,500 cases of Apple Juice are being recalled due to arsenic levels. While the Food and Drug Administration recall class level has not yet been released, it is best to avoid these brands of apple juice: Great Value, Market Basket, Nice!, Weis, Urban Meadow, Nature's Nectar, Wellsley Farms, Solevita, and Clover Valley. The FDA recall announcement has more information on the specific categories within those brands that you should look out for.
This is listed as a firm-initiated recall, meaning Refresco (the bottler responsible for these apple juice brands) voluntarily requested the recall. According to a statement from Refresco, "On August 23, 2024, out of an abundance of caution, we voluntarily initiated a recall of some select lots of 100% apple juice products produced using supplier provided concentrate when we became aware that previously manufactured product contained inorganic arsenic slightly above the FDA's 10 ppb (parts per billion) action level as set by the FDA in June 2023 in the FDA Final Guidance to Industry on Action Level for Inorganic Arsenic in Apple Juice."
How arsenic gets in our food
Unfortunately, finding arsenic in our food is not uncommon. Just last year, heavy metals were found in baby food. If you or your child have had any of the recalled apple juices, do not panic yet, adverse health effects largely depend on the exposure amount and length of time. Chronic arsenic poisoning only happens after long-term exposure, but if you're concerned about acute arsenic poisoning, the CDC recommends that you immediately reach out to a "clinical specialist with expertise in the treatment and management of arsenic poisoning."
Arsenic is a natural, environmental element that can be found in soil. While organic arsenic doesn't pose any threats, inorganic arsenic is hard for the body to process, which could lead to chronic arsenic poisoning. Arsenic enters the food supply through various means, it can either be absorbed by plants or ingested by animals. Additionally, certain geographic locations with high levels of arsenic are home to contaminated water sources. Contaminated water is most likely the culprit when it comes to filtered apple juices which could have been processed with said water. If you're avoiding apple juice altogether but are still craving the refreshing fall drink, consider trying our blender hack for making apple juice at home.