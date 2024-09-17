How Bourbon Can Take Your Coleslaw To The Next Level

The beauty of coleslaw — well, besides its unique and perfect mash-up of cool, creamy, crunchy, tangy, sweet flavors and textures — is its versatility. Eat it alone as a side, pile it on top of pulled pork sandwiches or burgers, make it the base of a bigger salad; whatever meal you're incorporating coleslaw into, it's going to be even better. But coleslaw is also versatile in how it's made. It comes together pretty easily and its recipe is open to interpretation. That mix of different flavors and textures? You can tinker with it, taking some things out, adding others in, dialing some flavors down and some way up. When it comes to different ways you can make coleslaw, we're devoted fans of sweet coleslaw made with bourbon.

There are lots of variations for boosting coleslaw's flavors, and we love how adding bourbon is such a departure from the classic version's more acidic, vinegar- and mayonnaise-forward profile. With bourbon's essential tasting notes of wood, nuts, vanilla, honey, toffee, molasses, baking spices, and fruits like apple, pear, peach, and fig, the liquor whisks coleslaw into sweeter territory. By mixing it with brown sugar and adding fixings like bacon, this creates a coleslaw that doesn't just complement barbecue food, but that is more compatible with those sweet, sticky qualities. That sweetness provides plenty of room for balancing, too — play with heat and spice, acidity, and herbaceousness.