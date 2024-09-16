The Classic Dressing That Effortlessly Adds A World Of Flavor To Burgers

We know by now that there are a plethora of ways to dress your burger up, beyond just adding ketchup and mustard. We love slathering ours with romesco sauce, barbecue sauce (particularly on veggie burgers), and flavored mayos (like delicious ones with lemon or chipotle) — but there's no reason you even have to stick to sauces. Caesar dressing makes for a delicious addition to your patties and requires hardly any extra effort to incorporate.

If the idea of using a salad dressing on your burger sounds a little wild, ranch is a common patty topper, and In-N-Out's spread is rumored to be very similar to Thousand Island dressing. Plus, Caesar dressing is chock-full of ingredients that pair well with burgers, as most recipes are made of eggs, oil, and lemon juice (a common formula to make mayo), along with lemon zest, anchovies, garlic, salt, and pepper. The resulting combination is a delicious balance of savory, umami, and tangy flavors. So just like ranch or Thousand Island, adding Caesar dressing to your meal will enhance the mouthwatering richness of your meat, but it will also balance it out with bright acidity.