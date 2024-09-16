How Many Pumps Of Syrup Will You Get In A Starbucks Venti Iced Coffee?

Given Starbucks' unique size names, the first order of business is making sure you get the amount of coffee you actually want, so we don't blame you if you haven't even considered how much of the other stuff is in there. But when you opt for that large cup of Joe, you're not just signing up for more coffee; you're also getting quite a bit more syrup. In a venti iced coffee from Starbucks, six pumps of syrup are the standard.

Six may sound like a lot, so let's put it into perspective by looking at the amount of syrup in the other sizes. Three pumps are the usual for a tall iced coffee. It then scales up to four pumps for the grande. But the pattern is interrupted with venti iced drinks; five is skipped over and they go right to six pumps of syrup. It may seem weird, but it makes sense when you get down to ounces.

A tall iced drink at Starbucks has 12 ounces, a grande has 16, and a venti has 24. This means that for every four ounces of coffee, you'll get one pump of syrup. This trend proves true when you look at the hot drinks, too. Tall and grande hot drinks have the same number of ounces (12 and 16, respectively) and same number of pumps (three and four), and a hot venti contains 20 ounces and five pumps of syrup.