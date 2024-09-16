This Is The Key To Perfect Texture And Flavor In Pork Belly Burnt Ends

There are endless ways to enjoy pork belly, and turning them into burnt ends really highlights their delectable nature. The dish is smoky and rich, while simultaneously being crispy and tender. It takes practice to create such perfection, but we spoke to an expert who has just the trick for making incredible pork belly burnt ends.

For burnt ends with the best flavor and texture, some prep work is involved. Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, has a farm-to-table approach that exemplifies this. Along with his wife Cassie, the co-owner and general manager, the two run Clock Tower Farm. They raise livestock, grow fruits and vegetables, and produce maple syrup, one of Parente's key ingredients for great pork belly burnt ends. "It starts by curing pork belly in a salt brine with maple syrup and sugar," he divulges. "All that sugar is what helps the burnt ends caramelize and gives them their distinct smoky-sweet flavor."

A brown sugar brine is all you need for perfectly flavored pork chops, and it's incredible for pork belly burnt ends, too. The salt in the brine breaks down the proteins in the meat, ultimately making it more tender and juicy. Salt also adds flavor, but that mostly comes from the sugar and maple syrup. As the burnt ends cook, the sugars caramelize first, lending the pork a deliciously sweet crust.