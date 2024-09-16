How To Choose A Quality Bistro Steak – And Cook It Properly

Once you've tracked down a high-quality bistro steak, you may be wondering how best to prepare it. "I suggest medium-rare with salt and pepper," noted chef Gulbro, "but it can be paired with a variety of sauces, like a filet." Because these cuts of meat have more fat than filets, they have plenty of flavor, so they don't need more than salt and pepper when you initially cook them. By stopping the cooking at medium-rare, you ensure that your dinner retains all that tenderness a bistro steak is known for.

You can cook it on the grill, stove, or in the oven. When grilling, you only need two minutes per side at high heat, followed by a few minutes at medium heat. To pan sear on the stove, go for up to five minutes per side at high heat, followed by three to five minutes at a lower heat. If you're using the oven, you'll want to place your meat under the broiler for nine to 16 minutes (depending on how thick it is), flipping it about halfway through.

When it comes to sauces, pack on the flavor. We love a good caramelized onion and blue cheese sauce, which would work beautifully here, but you also can't go wrong with an easy chimichurri recipe or an elevated homemade steak sauce. Just make sure you start with a fresh hunk of meat to end up with the tastiest results.