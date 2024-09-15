How To Spiralize Root Vegetables Into Pasta

Pasta is a versatile ingredient, but the world of noodles becomes much more expansive when you don't focus on just actual noodles. Once you get your hands on a spiralizer, you can start exploring the different ways root vegetables can be enjoyed; veggie noodles provide you with a wealth of tastes and textures, all while getting your nutrients in.

Veggies like zucchini and summer squash are often transformed into pasta, mostly due to their soft and easy to manipulate texture. Perfect zucchini noodles are a great example of how incredible plant pasta can be, so why not explore other avenues? Root vegetables are a little harder, but spiralizing them brings a big payoff. Ingredients like beets or sweet potatoes possess a more impactful flavor than zucchini, making for a more dynamic dish.

To turn your veggies into noodles, cut off both ends and peel away the skin. An automatic countertop spiralizer works best for root vegetables since you won't have to do much — just place them on the machine and let it work its magic. If you're using a handheld tool, or a countertop spiralizer with a handle, you'll need to put a little more muscle into cutting the vegetables because they're hardy. Even without a spiralizer, root veggies can be turned into pasta. A julienne peeler or mandoline with a julienne blade works just fine. A regular peeler can be used too, but you'll have to cut the peeled vegetables into thin slices to mimic noodles, which will be a bit more difficult.