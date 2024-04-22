Spicy Spiralized Rutabaga "Pasta" Recipe

The outside skin of the rutabaga is very tough so be sure to thoroughly peel it using a vegetable peeler or paring knife to prepare for spiralizing. If the rutabaga has a tough end, cut that off as well.

For spiralizing you can use a handheld spiralizer or a countertop spiralizer. "I find the handheld spiralizers are best used for small jobs and may be cumbersome with rutabaga," Hahn shares. The countertop spiralizers are better suited for the job and give you multiple blade options for different size noodles. To start, make sure the spiralizer is suctioned to your work surface, then place one end of the prepped rutabaga onto the prongs or spikes of the spiralizer, making sure it is centered and secure. Using one hand to hold the rutabaga in place, use the other hand to gently push the handle or crank of the spiralizer, applying steady pressure to rotate the rutabaga against the blade. Continue rotating the rutabaga until all of it has been spiralized.

When you're ready to cook the noodles, it's best to heat up the oil first so the noodles go into a preheated pan. They don't need very long to soften up and they can get mushy if cooked too long.