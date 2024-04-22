Recipes Dish Type Pasta and Noodle Recipes

Spicy Spiralized Rutabaga "Pasta" Recipe

bowl of pasta with sauce Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table
By Miriam Hahn and Tasting Table Staff/

There are many reasons and many ways to cook with rutabaga — it's full of health benefits, very versatile, and has great flavor. In this recipe, we transform this humble root vegetable into flavorful and nutritious noodles, similar to the ever-popular zucchini "zoodles." The noodles have a subtly sweet and peppery profile and are hearty enough to hold up to spicy thick sauce. Whether you're seeking a healthier pasta alternative or simply looking to add more veggies to your diet, this recipe is sure to impress you with its taste and creativity.

Brought to us by wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn, she says of this recipe, "One of my favorite things about making rutabaga noodles is that they don't get watery like zucchini noodles do. Plus, you can prep them ahead of time and add the sauce when it's time for dinner." Though the recipe calls for making a simple spicy tomato sauce, we'll also cover all the types of sauce that you can pair with this rutabaga noodles so you can make the perfect veggie-infused dish.

Gather the ingredients for spicy spiralized rutabaga pasta

rutabaga pasta ingredients Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

To make this recipe, start by picking up some rutabaga. "When choosing rutabaga, the skin should feel smooth and free from wrinkles or soft spots. Gently squeeze the rutabaga to ensure it feels firm and dense, indicating that it is fresh and ripe," Hahn explains.

For the sauce you'll need fire-roasted tomatoes and tomato paste. Then check your spice and condiment cabinet for olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Italian seasoning, red pepper flakes, salt, and garlic granules.

Step 1: Prep the rutabaga

hand peeling rutabaga Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Wash and peel the rutabaga.

Step 2: Spiralize the rutabaga

spiralizer in use Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Spiralize the rutabaga using whatever blade size you prefer and set aside.

Step 3: Add sauce ingredients to pot

adding spices to pot Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add the fire-roasted tomatoes, tomato paste, balsamic vinegar, Italian seasoning, red pepper flakes, salt, and garlic granules to a medium pot.

Step 4: Simmer the sauce

wooden spoon with sauce Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Simmer for 20 minutes over low heat.

Step 5: Add oil to a pan

hand adding oil to pan Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add the oil to a frying pan over medium heat.

Step 6: Saute the noodles

pan with noodles Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Saute the rutabaga noodles in the pan for 5 minutes until tender with a little bit of crunch.

Step 7: Serve the noodles with sauce

hand adding sauce to noodles Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Once the sauce is done simmering, add it to the noodles and serve.

What are tips for spiralizing and cooking the rutabaga noodles?

bowl with noodles and sauce Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

The outside skin of the rutabaga is very tough so be sure to thoroughly peel it using a vegetable peeler or paring knife to prepare for spiralizing. If the rutabaga has a tough end, cut that off as well.

For spiralizing you can use a handheld spiralizer or a countertop spiralizer. "I find the handheld spiralizers are best used for small jobs and may be cumbersome with rutabaga," Hahn shares. The countertop spiralizers are better suited for the job and give you multiple blade options for different size noodles. To start, make sure the spiralizer is suctioned to your work surface, then place one end of the prepped rutabaga onto the prongs or spikes of the spiralizer, making sure it is centered and secure. Using one hand to hold the rutabaga in place, use the other hand to gently push the handle or crank of the spiralizer, applying steady pressure to rotate the rutabaga against the blade. Continue rotating the rutabaga until all of it has been spiralized.

When you're ready to cook the noodles, it's best to heat up the oil first so the noodles go into a preheated pan. They don't need very long to soften up and they can get mushy if cooked too long.

What other types of sauce or toppings work well with rutabaga pasta?

bowl of pasta and sauce Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Rutabaga pasta pairs well with a variety of sauces and toppings, offering endless possibilities for flavor combinations. If you're short on time and want a fast alternative to the spicy sauce in this recipe, buying a pre-made sauce of your choice works well. Just warm it up and add it to the noodles. Another simple idea is to toss the noodles with olive oil, butter, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper. This also makes a nice base for a piece of steamed or grilled fish.

Creamy sauces like an easy alfredo sauce complement the earthy and peppery taste of rutabaga noodles, adding richness and depth to the dish. Fresh pesto sauce adds a burst of fresh, herbaceous flavor to rutabaga noodles, enhancing their taste and texture. "If you grow basil in your garden and have an abundance of it, this is a great way to put it to good use," Hahn shares. Of course, store-bought pesto sauce will also get the job done just fine.

