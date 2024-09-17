The Unique Trader Joe's Location With Ties To George Washington

Before George Washington became a legend, he took more than a few hard knocks. Perhaps the biggest body slam came from British general, William Howe, who all but crushed the fledgling Continental Army at the Battle of Brooklyn. Indeed, had not a fog set in at night to cover Washington's escape, that might have been the end of him — and any United States. The future first president and one dollar would certainly, and perhaps gratefully, not recognize an iota of the 1776 battlefield in Brooklyn today. Now one of the most densely developed areas of the country, the ground is now covered by several Brooklyn neighborhoods, from Park Slope to Brooklyn Heights, where Washington made his escape.

That puts the footsteps of Washington almost continually under any stroll in the area, especially at the Trader Joe's on Court Street, on the border of Brooklyn Heights and Cobble Hill. From this spot, Washington reportedly watched the rout ensue. "Good God, what brave fellows I must lose," he declared before sending 400 Marylanders against a tide of British soldiers to hold open the escape route. A plaque on the building marks the occasion, as does the flag on top, whose tip represents the original height of the hill . Recognizing the tactical advantage for future attackers, the British knocked it down several pegs soon after. The spanking might also explain how much our Founding Fathers drank at George Washington's farewell party after victory and why Washington enjoyed this cocktail so much.