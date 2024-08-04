Here's What Our Founding Fathers Drank At George Washington's Farewell Party

You can understand the astounding bar bill at a famous 1787 party in Philadelphia for George Washington — around $15,000 in today's money — when you consider that decade-plus of toil and tribulation that preceded it in the Revolution. Little more than 10 years prior, the United States had not even existed and now after a string of improbable victories by Washington and his Revolutionary brothers, it had not only defeated the world's most powerful empire, but also created a constitution in Philadelphia for a new kind of government. Now that the quills were dry, It was time to wet the lips and party like it's 1799.

In fact, looking at the bar tab of that night at City Tavern — the it bar for founding fathers — it may have been one of history's greatest bro-downs. Rediscovered by a professor at Pepperdine University, the bill lists an impressive volume of booze for the evening. The 55 attendees drank: 54 bottles of madeira, 60 bottles of claret, eight bottles of whiskey, 22 of porter, eight of hard cider, 12 of beer and seven bowls of alcoholic punch. The 16 servants and musicians got their own stash, too, amounting to 16 more bottles of claret, five of madeira, and seven bowls of punch. One can only assume each experienced a Valley Forge behind the eyes the next morning.