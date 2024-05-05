The Historic Reason George Washington's Wine Ventures Failed

One would think someone as accomplished as George Washington would succeed in almost any endeavor, but even the first president of the United States faced unforeseen challenges. Take, for instance, Washington's attempt to produce wine at Mount Vernon. Just when the gentleman farmer from Virginia was ready to focus entirely on cultivating grapes native to North America to produce wine, the American Revolution put the kibosh on his plans.

Unlike his fellow Founding Fathers John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin, Washington never visited France, but he did have a taste for French Champagne and Burgundy. He was also partial to Madeira, a Portuguese fortified wine the Founding Fathers used to toast the signing of the Declaration of Independence. An 18th-century man of wealth and means, Washington likely had reasonably easy access to wines of the world. Still, constantly waiting for imports to arrive — trans-Atlantic sailing ships were the only means of transporting cargo back then — might lead one to consider local production.

In the spring of 1760, Washington drew up plans for a vineyard consisting of 55 cuttings from Madeira grape vines. The result was less than spectacular. He tried again a few years later, but his second attempt was equally unsuccessful. Not to be deterred, Washington focused his attention on locally grown grapes. While Virginia farmers of the era had successfully cultivated native varieties for eating, growing grapes suited for wine-making proved to be an elusive endeavor.