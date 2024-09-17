The Easy Bread Swap For A Breakfast-Inspired Grilled Cheese
A grilled cheese sandwich has a little bit of ooey, gooey goodness in every bite. The soft, melty cheese is the perfect complement to the fluffy, yet still crunchy, bread.
The easiest way to upgrade your sandwich? Switch out the bread slices for something different — there are many different types of bread that can elevate a grilled cheese. However, for a breakfast-inspired twist, swap out the bread for delicious store-bought frozen hash brown patties. Each one of these rounds is already pre-shaped and cooked, so all you need to do is to bring it up to room temperature before tossing it in the skillet, smothering one side with cheese, and then placing the top patty on. Once both sides of the sandwich are cooked, you'll be rewarded with a delectably soft and salty bite that's extra starchy and filling. Plus, since your patties have elements of both breakfast and lunch in them, you can eat this sandwich at nearly any time of day.
More breakfast-inspired ideas for your grilled cheese
You don't have to stop at stuffing the inside of your patties with cheese. Since we've got breakfast on our minds, we couldn't help but note how delicious a few slices of bacon or a fried egg would be in the middle, sandwiched between all that gooey cheese. Just don't forget the ketchup, as it's in good company with the frozen potato product.
If you're worried about the structure of your hash brown sandwich, you can make adjustments to guarantee it can hold the weight of your cheese (and other fillings). You'll first want to ensure the patties are well-cooked and not soggy. This is where an air-fryer can come in handy; it will help the air circulate around the patty so that it gets super crispy. You can also add a little fat to the pan or the outside of your hash browns when you cook them, as this will help encourage that tasty and functional crispiness.