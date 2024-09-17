The Easy Bread Swap For A Breakfast-Inspired Grilled Cheese

A grilled cheese sandwich has a little bit of ooey, gooey goodness in every bite. The soft, melty cheese is the perfect complement to the fluffy, yet still crunchy, bread.

The easiest way to upgrade your sandwich? Switch out the bread slices for something different — there are many different types of bread that can elevate a grilled cheese. However, for a breakfast-inspired twist, swap out the bread for delicious store-bought frozen hash brown patties. Each one of these rounds is already pre-shaped and cooked, so all you need to do is to bring it up to room temperature before tossing it in the skillet, smothering one side with cheese, and then placing the top patty on. Once both sides of the sandwich are cooked, you'll be rewarded with a delectably soft and salty bite that's extra starchy and filling. Plus, since your patties have elements of both breakfast and lunch in them, you can eat this sandwich at nearly any time of day.